ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ARR. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 128,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

