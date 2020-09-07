Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $23,729.23 and $65.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,927,892 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

