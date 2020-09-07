Argus Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

