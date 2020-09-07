Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.52. 948,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,339. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.