AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APPF. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $180.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

