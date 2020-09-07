Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, commonly known as Aimco, has a well-diversified portfolio of residential properties in key markets that are likely to help it sail through the challenging times. Further, the company has been improving its portfolio quality through investments and redevelopments to benefit from favorable demographics and household formation trends. Also, a strong balance sheet helps it to navigate the ongoing challenging times. Yet, amid the pandemic and adverse impacts on the economy and jobs, the rent-paying capability of tenants will likely be impaired, affecting rental rates and occupancy. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, competitive new supply in certain submarkets is concerning as it curtails landlords’ ability to command more rent and result in lesser absorption.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

