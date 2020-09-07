Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Annovis Bio worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Annovis Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19).

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

