Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $15,356.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00007788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,814,136 tokens. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.