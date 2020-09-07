Analyzing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.67 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -15.91% 51.18% 5.95% Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viking Energy Group and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Viking Energy Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

