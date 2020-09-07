Analyzing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & First National Bank Alaska (NASDAQ:FBAK)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Bank alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bank and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 16.55% 7.33% 0.80% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 1.47 $13.44 million $0.74 9.31 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 3.70 $55.60 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Bank beats First National Bank Alaska on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.