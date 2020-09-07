Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) recently:

9/2/2020 – Diageo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2020 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 3,190 ($41.68) price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

LON DGE traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,492.50 ($32.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,674.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,716.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,139 ($27.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,468.50 ($45.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Insiders bought 331 shares of company stock worth $853,262 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

