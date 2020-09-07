Analysts Set Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) PT at GBX 1,590.89

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,590.89 ($20.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,304 ($30.11). The company had a trading volume of 240,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,133. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 995.40 ($13.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($33.74). The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,260.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,799.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.