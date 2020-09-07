Analysts Set Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 214.38

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.38 ($2.80).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

LON GLEN traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171.54 ($2.24). 6,825,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 109.82 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

