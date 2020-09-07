Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $9.33

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 750,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

