Analysts Set Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $83.14

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. 1,706,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,479. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

