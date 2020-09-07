Analysts Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $49.64

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

