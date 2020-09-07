Analysts Set A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) PT at $44.88

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 568,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

