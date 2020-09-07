Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.50 and the highest is $6.85. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $5.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $20.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $23.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $471.01. 479,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.26.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

