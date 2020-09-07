Analysts Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,909. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 169.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $526,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

