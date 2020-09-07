Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

WHD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 169,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,627. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cactus by 60.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 377.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

