Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce $58.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.94 million to $69.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $141.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $316.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $332.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,099. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

