Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $9.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

