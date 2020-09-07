Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to Post -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

