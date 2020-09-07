Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.80 Million

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $43.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.03 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $157.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $159.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.30 million, with estimates ranging from $196.79 million to $213.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,145. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

