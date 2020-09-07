Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $35.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $129.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

