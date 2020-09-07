Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $35.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $129.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.