Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $2.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Humana posted earnings per share of $5.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.51 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $22.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of HUM traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.19. 738,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,901. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $431.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

