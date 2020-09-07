Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.88. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 693,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,048. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.