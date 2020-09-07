American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 80.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.