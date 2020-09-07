American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Total by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Total by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Total by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.
TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Total Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
