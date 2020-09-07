American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Total by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Total by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Total by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

