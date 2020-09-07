American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.33. 1,607,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,183. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.