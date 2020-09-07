American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

