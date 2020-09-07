American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,188,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Paypal stock traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.