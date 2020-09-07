American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of AMSC opened at $11.96 on Friday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Superconductor by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.