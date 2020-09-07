American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AFIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,168. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

