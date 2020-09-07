AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $363.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.08. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AMERCO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 59.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 5,511.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

