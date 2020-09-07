Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) vs. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Head-To-Head Review

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AdaptHealth and Amedisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.37 -$15.00 million $0.30 70.67 Amedisys $1.96 billion 3.84 $126.83 million $4.40 52.62

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Amedisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdaptHealth and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amedisys 0 3 11 0 2.79

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Amedisys has a consensus target price of $233.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Amedisys.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% Amedisys 6.50% 22.41% 10.67%

Summary

Amedisys beats AdaptHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2019, the company owned and operated 472 care centers in 38 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

