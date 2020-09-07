Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $30.79 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.64% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.