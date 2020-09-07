Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $29.43 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 690,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.74% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,142 shares of company stock worth $4,612,674 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.