Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 6,794 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.27. 2,801,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,692. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

