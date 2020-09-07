Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 43,263 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,263 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.59% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $41,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,084,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $16,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,429 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.34. 1,986,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,850. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

