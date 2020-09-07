Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 349,882 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349,882 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.81% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after buying an additional 182,941 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,414. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 643,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

