Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 249,874 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,874 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.11% of Rexnord worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after buying an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter worth $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 718,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 163,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.47. 453,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

