Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 237,557 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 237,557 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of F5 Networks worth $51,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,984. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

