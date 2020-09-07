Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,608 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of SYSCO worth $52,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.14. 2,228,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,174. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

