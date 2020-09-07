Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,676,000. RingCentral makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.19% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.45. 1,389,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,268. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total value of $384,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,824. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

