Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 291,944 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 120.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,944 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $52,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,277. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,329,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

