Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 26,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,544.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,391.18. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

