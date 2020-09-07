Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 152,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2,712.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $290.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,587. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $302.83. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.