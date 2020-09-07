Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.36. The stock had a trading volume of 715,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,672. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,567 shares of company stock worth $106,504,249. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

