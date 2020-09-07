Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,308,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $2,923,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of AON by 276.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.74. 1,093,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.